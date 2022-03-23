DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Strategic Company Decision





SNP Publishes Outlook and Confirms Growth Path: Significant Increase in Profitability Planned





23-March-2022 / 17:12 CET/CEST





Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SNP Publishes Outlook and Confirms Growth Path: Significant Increase in Profitability Planned

Heidelberg, March 23, 2022 - SNP SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes, today affirmed its forecast for the current fiscal year and medium-term planning until 2024. Accordingly, the company is planning further revenue and earnings growth for 2022: Compared with the previous year, revenue is expected to increase to between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million (2021: EUR 167.0 million; 2021 like-for-like*: around EUR 160 million).

With regard to the operating result, SNP expects EBIT to increase to between EUR 10.5 million and EUR 13 million (2021: EUR 6.3 million). EBITDA will increase at a higher rate than EBIT in absolute terms, mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets that were added as a result of the acquisitions made in 2021 (PPA amortization).

The SNP Group will use the current fiscal year to drive forward and further develop its growth strategy. To this end, we are planning to further improve our software platform, expand our partner business, and enhance our offerings in the areas of data analytics and data management. In addition, new internal efficiency measures and those already introduced will contribute to improving profitability.

By adopting these measures, SNP is setting the course for the medium and long-term success of the company. The company aims to increase revenue to more than EUR 230 million by 2024. The EBIT margin is expected to increase by more than 10 percentage points by 2024 compared with 2021.

Neither the forecast for 2022 nor the medium-term planning takes into account any possible impacts from the war in Ukraine. They are also based on the assumption that there will be no renewed increase in impairments due to the COVID pandemic. However, the company is monitoring the developments and their economic risks with due care.

* As a pro forma figure, the 2021 like-for-like revenue differs from the revenue reported for 2021 in the consolidated statement of income by adding the revenue generated by Datavard and EXA in 2021 prior to their respective acquisition dates (EUR 12.5 million) and removing the revenue generated by SNP Poland in 2021 prior to its sale (EUR 19.5 million).

