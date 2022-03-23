DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Publishes Outlook and Confirms Growth Path: Significant Increase in Profitability Planned
2022. március 23., szerda, 17:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Strategic Company Decision
Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SNP Publishes Outlook and Confirms Growth Path: Significant Increase in Profitability Planned
Heidelberg, March 23, 2022 - SNP SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes, today affirmed its forecast for the current fiscal year and medium-term planning until 2024. Accordingly, the company is planning further revenue and earnings growth for 2022: Compared with the previous year, revenue is expected to increase to between EUR 170 million and EUR 190 million (2021: EUR 167.0 million; 2021 like-for-like*: around EUR 160 million).
With regard to the operating result, SNP expects EBIT to increase to between EUR 10.5 million and EUR 13 million (2021: EUR 6.3 million). EBITDA will increase at a higher rate than EBIT in absolute terms, mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets that were added as a result of the acquisitions made in 2021 (PPA amortization).
The SNP Group will use the current fiscal year to drive forward and further develop its growth strategy. To this end, we are planning to further improve our software platform, expand our partner business, and enhance our offerings in the areas of data analytics and data management. In addition, new internal efficiency measures and those already introduced will contribute to improving profitability.
By adopting these measures, SNP is setting the course for the medium and long-term success of the company. The company aims to increase revenue to more than EUR 230 million by 2024. The EBIT margin is expected to increase by more than 10 percentage points by 2024 compared with 2021.
Neither the forecast for 2022 nor the medium-term planning takes into account any possible impacts from the war in Ukraine. They are also based on the assumption that there will be no renewed increase in impairments due to the COVID pandemic. However, the company is monitoring the developments and their economic risks with due care.
* As a pro forma figure, the 2021 like-for-like revenue differs from the revenue reported for 2021 in the consolidated statement of income by adding the revenue generated by Datavard and EXA in 2021 prior to their respective acquisition dates (EUR 12.5 million) and removing the revenue generated by SNP Poland in 2021 prior to its sale (EUR 19.5 million).
Contact person at SNP:
Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310147
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1310147 23-March-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-