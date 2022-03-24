DGAP-AFR: Manz AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. március 24., csütörtök, 07:30







Hiermit gibt die Manz AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022

Ort: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.03.2022

Ort: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309003&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
