DGAP-News: All for One Group plans to acquire customer experience experts POET
2022. március 24., csütörtök, 10:01
All for One Group plans to acquire customer experience experts POET
- All for One Group plans to buy the Karlsruhe-based SAP Commerce service provider
- Acquisition slated for the second quarter 2022
- Planned acquisition aims to strengthen and expand the Group"s customer experience expertise
- Planned transaction includes the indirect acquisition of a majority stake in Egyptian development company POET Egypt
Expanding and building on the successful nearshore model implemented by POET Egypt
»The planned acquisition by All for One Group will give us and our customers key access to a large, strong group with expertise in every single aspect of transformation - no matter what the business focus or area of action. The prospects for POET are magnificent. We are definitely ready for the next CX level, together with B4B SOLUTIONS«, adds Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Managing Director of POET GmbH.
About All for One Group SE
All for One Group SE achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310989
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1310989 24.03.2022
