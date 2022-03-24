





HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022



Address:

