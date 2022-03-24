DGAP-AFR: HomeToGo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HomeToGo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/German/9100/hometogo_s-geschaeftsbericht-2021.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://ir.hometogo.de/websites/hometogo/English/9100/hometogo_s-annual-report-2021.html













Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de





 
