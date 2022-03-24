





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















24.03.2022 / 14:47









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Sebastian C.

Last name(s):

Schulte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DEUTZ AG





b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006305006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.884 EUR





3418.80 EUR



4.886 EUR





3420.20 EUR



4.89 EUR





3423.00 EUR



4.89 EUR





3423.00 EUR



4.894 EUR





3425.80 EUR



4.894 EUR





3425.80 EUR



4.894 EUR





77325.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.8931 EUR





97861.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

24/03/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



