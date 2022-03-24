DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG deutsch

2022. március 24., csütörtök, 14:49















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.03.2022 / 14:47




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Sebastian C.
Nachname(n): Schulte

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DEUTZ AG


b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen





































Preis(e) Volumen
4.884 EUR 3418.80 EUR
4.886 EUR 3420.20 EUR
4.89 EUR 3423.00 EUR
4.89 EUR 3423.00 EUR
4.894 EUR 3425.80 EUR
4.894 EUR 3425.80 EUR
4.894 EUR 77325.20 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
4.8931 EUR 97861.8000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

24.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














24.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73751  24.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311361&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum