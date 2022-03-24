





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















24.03.2022 / 15:05







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022



Address:

Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 29, 2022Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2022Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html

























24.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



