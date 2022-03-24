DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 29, 2022

Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/German/8000/finanzkalender.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: http://ir.nordex-online.com/websites/Nordex/English/8000/financial-calendar.html













