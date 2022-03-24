





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

TWG Ventures GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Thomas Wartmut

Nachname(n):

Griesel

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Derivat

Beschreibung:

Verkauf von 150.000 Call-Optionen auf HelloFresh Aktien (ISIN: DE000A161408) mit einem Ausübungspreis von EUR 72,00 und Fälligkeit im Dezember 2022 (ISIN Derivat: XF0HFGCM0201).





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0.71000 EUR





106500.0000 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0.7100 EUR





106500.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.03.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

EUREX

MIC:

XEUR



