1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Sale of 300,000 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 20.00 and maturity in December 2022 (ISIN Derivative: XF0HFGCM0202).


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.14000 EUR 342000.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.1400 EUR 342000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR














Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
