Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Thomas Wartmut
Nachname(n): Griesel
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
Beschreibung: Verkauf von 300.000 Put-Optionen auf HelloFresh Aktien (ISIN: DE000A161408) mit einem Ausübungspreis von EUR 20,00 und Fälligkeit im Dezember 2022 (ISIN Derivat: XF0HFGCM0202).


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1.14000 EUR 342000.0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.1400 EUR 342000.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Prinzenstraße 89

10969 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
