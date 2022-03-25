Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018





Henley-on-Thames, 23.3.2022

Overview



1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)

City: Wilmington, Delaware.

Country: United States of America

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)

% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)





Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,20 %

0,00 %

4,20 %

11 000 000

Details



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares





ISIN Code

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)

Direct



(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)

Indirect



(Sec 133 BörseG



2018)

AT0000785407

461 862



4,20 %



SUBTOTAL A

461 862

4,20 %



B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018





Type of instrument





Expiration Date





Exercise Period

Number of voting



rights that may be



acquired if the



instrument is exercised





SUBTOTAL B.1







B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period

Physical /



Cash Settlement

Number of



voting rights

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



O Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

9. In case of proxy voting



Date of general meeting: -



Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

Henley-on-Thames am 23.3.2022