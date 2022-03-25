DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Basler AG: Basler AG will propose capital increase and issue of new shares at this year"s Annual Shareholders" Meeting





25-March-2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR



Capital increase / Issue of new shares

Basler AG will propose capital increase and issue of new shares at this year"s Annual Shareholders" Meeting

Ahrensburg, March 25th, 2022 - BASLER AG, a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications, has resolved at today"s Supervisory Board meeting to propose to the annual shareholders" meeting on May 23, 2022 a capital increase and the issue of new shares.

On this year"s annual shareholders" meeting an increase of the company share capital from EUR 10,500,00.00 by 21,000,000.00 EUR to EUR 31,500,000.00 will be proposed in accordance with the provisions on capital increases from company funds (Sections 207 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)). The capital increase is to be implemented by issuing 21,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares are to be issued to the shareholders of Basler Aktiengesellschaft, Ahrensburg, at a ratio of 1:2, so that there would be two new additional shares for every old share. The new shares would carry dividend rights from January 1, 2022.

The capital increase is to be implemented by conversion of an amount of EUR 21,000,000.00 of the capital reserve reported in the approved annual financial statements of the company as of December 31, 2021 into share capital. The resolution on the capital increase from the company"s funds shall be based on the annual financial statements of the company as of December 31, 2021, as adopted by the Supervisory Board. These audited and approved annual financial statements have been issued with an unqualified audit opinion by the auditor of the shareholders, the BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Lübeck.

The Executive Board is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the capital increase.

In view of the possible increase in the capital stock, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have also resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the existing authorized capital be adjusted to the new capital stock by means of a new version of the authorized capital with a new term, i.e., by increasing the amount accordingly.





Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a wide variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group has around 1000 employees at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany and locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors.

