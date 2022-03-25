DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical agrees to acquire INSIGHT Health
2022. március 25., péntek, 15:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
Koblenz, March 25, 2022 - Today, CompuGroup Medical Deutschland AG, a 100 % subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company"), has entered into an agreement with RLPR AG and INSIGHT Health Holding GmbH to acquire all participation in the INSIGHT Health Group.
The INSIGHT Health Group, consisting of INSIGHT Health GmbH & Co. KG, its general partner INSIGHT Health Management GmbH and Gesellschaft für statistische Gesundheitsforschung mbH, all based in Waldems, Germany, is active in the field of so-called "market intelligence analysis" of health data. With the transaction, the Company is strengthening its offering in the area of market intelligence analysis of healthcare data. In the financial year 2021, the INSIGHT Health Group generated revenues of approximately EUR 36 million.
The purchase price for the 100% participation in the INSIGHT Health Group is between EUR 61 million and EUR 63 million, depending on future corporate developments. These amounts reflect the adjustments for net debt, working capital and trade tax on the capital gain payable by the target companies.
The closing of the transaction is subject to merger control clearance by the competent authorities. The closing is expected in the course of the coming months.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 7030
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1312467
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1312467 25-March-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-