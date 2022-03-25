DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend





Nassau/Germany, 25 March 2022 - In connection with the Russia Ukraine war and the associated sanction measures being taken and enormous uncertainties, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) expects a further increase in disruptions to the supply chains and - even based on an already high level - anticipates further increases in freight rates, energy and commodity prices in the year 2022. At the same time, the company assumes a negative impact on consumer demand due to economic uncertainties and growing inflation.

Due to the anticipated increasing cost burdens for the company, the Board of Management currently expects Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be significantly below the previous year"s figure (2021: EUR 20.1 million). The Management board also expects a slight decline in Group turnover compared to the previous year"s figure (2021: EUR 288.3 million).

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board endorsed the Board of Management"s proposal to propose a dividend of 1.05 EUR per eligible share for the 2021 financial year to the Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2022, beside the enormous uncertainties due to the current geopolitical situation and based on the good liquidity situation of the company. For the 2020 financial year, also 1.05 EUR per eligible share was distributed.

The Management Board of Leifheit AG sees the company well positioned with the Scaling up Success strategy, even in the current crisis situation. The Leifheit and Soehnle brands offer essential everyday products, while the company is lean and efficient and has a solid financial basis.

