DGAP-News: GK Software SE: Significant growth and a massive boost in profits for GK according to preliminary figures.
2022. március 28., hétfő, 15:19
According to preliminary figures, GK Software SE again continued its course of growth. With EBITDA of 26.5 million euros, the previous year"s figure was exceeded by more than one third (2020: 19.3 million euros). This was based on a significantly stronger increase in sales than in the previous year. Sales grew by 11.7 percent to reach 130.8 million euros (2020: 117.6 million euros), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 20.3 percent.
A major contribution to these results came from the acquisition of a total of 15 new customers in the CLOUD4RETAIL business, seven of them signing SaaS contracts. This demonstrates that GK is moving forward with the transition to the cloud business at an accelerated speed, and it continues to grow and be profitable in the process.
The company"s full report is expected to be published on 28 April.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,071 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
Contact:
Investor Relations
GK Software SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1313481
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1313481 28.03.2022
