1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Daum

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Daimler Truck Holding AG


b) LEI

529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
26.16 EUR 176370.72 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
26.1600 EUR 176370.7200 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt a. M.
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG

Fasanenweg 10

70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen

Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com





 
