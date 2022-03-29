



DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE





/ Key word(s): Forecast













Dermapharm Holding SE: Continuous growth of Group revenues and adjusted Group EBITDA in 2022

















29.03.2022 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dermapharm Holding SE: Continuous growth of Group revenues and adjusted Group EBITDA in 2022

» Group revenue to grow by 10% to 13% year-on-year

» Increase in adjusted Group EBITDA of 3% to7 % compared to previous year

» Additional revenue and earnings contribution from integration of cannabis business

» Expansion of vaccine cooperation with BioNTech SE

» Solid organic growth in the core "Branded Pharmaceuticals" business

Grünwald, 29 March 2022 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a fast growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, expects continued growth in consolidated revenue and adjusted consolidated EBITDA in the current financial year 2022.

After the most successful financial year in the company"s 30-year history in 2021, the Executive Board expects continued growth despite geopolitical and global economic developments and the ongoing COVID-19-pandemic. Currently, the Executive Board expects Group revenue for the 2022 financial year to increase in a range of 10% to 13% compared to the previous year. Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to increase in a corridor between 3% and 7% compared to the previous year.

In addition to organic growth in the core "Branded Pharmaceuticals" business, the expansion of vaccine production in cooperation with BioNTech SE and the recently acquired cannabis business in the "Herbal Extracts" segment will make an important contribution to growth in the current 2022 financial year.

Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE: "Based on our robust and crisis-proof business model, which is rooted in our broadly diversified product portfolio, we are in a position to react to changing market conditions at short notice. Despite the current events in Ukraine, we are optimistic about the 2022 financial year. In the coming months, we will integrate the cannabis business into our group. The expected liberalisation of the cannabis market also offers additional growth potential."

Dermapharm will announce the final audited figures for the 2021 financial year with the full 2021 annual report on 12 April 2022.



Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1991, the company is based in Grünwald near Munich. The company"s integrated business model comprises inhouse development, production and the distribution of brand products by a trained pharmaceutical sales force. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Europe (primarily in Germany) and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products" segment, Dermapharm has approximately 1,300 marketing authorisations with more than 380 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm"s portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements are tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany.

In the "Herbal extracts" segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries. Since the beginning of 2022, the segment has been complemented by the German C³ Group, which develops, produces and markets natural and synthetic cannabinoids. The C³ Group is the market leader for dronabinol in Germany and Austria.

Dermapharm"s business model also includes the "Parallel import business" segment that operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenue, axicorp was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2021.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, Dermapharm has continuously optimised its business over the past 30 years and sought external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm is firmly committed to continuing on this profitable growth course in the future.

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Britta Hamberger



Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233



E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com