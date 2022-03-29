DGAP-News: Medios AG: Record year 2021 and positive outlook for 2022
Berlin, March 29, 2022 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, today published its Annual Report 2021. Accordingly, consolidated revenue has more than doubled to €1,357.4 million (previous year €626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the operating result increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to €38.4 million (previous year €15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to €32.3 million (previous year €12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between €1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between €38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between €31.0 and 32.0 million.
The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH and to continued organic growth.
Both operating segments record strong EBITDA pre1 margin increase
The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of €62.2 million in the 2021 financial year, slightly above the previous year"s figure (previous year €61.9 million). This development is due to strategic reasons, as Medios focuses on higher-margin products in this segment, most of which have lower prices. Consequently, the segment"s EBITDA pre1 increased by 33.5% to €7.9 million (previous year €5.9 million) and EBITDA pre1 margin from 9.0% to 10.6%. EBT pre1 increased by 43.1% to €6.8 million (previous year €4.7 million).
Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "The year 2021 was a full success for us. For 2022, we continue to expect significant growth, in particular due to the NewCo Pharma Group acquired in January. Our goal is to realize synergy effects from our acquisitions, further expand our manufacturing capacities and broaden our product portfolio. In addition, we intend to continue our M&A activities in order to further improve our profit margin sustainably. Therefore, we are also considering growth opportunities abroad and the establishment of further business units in the future."
Positive outlook for the 2022 financial year
In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the range of €1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of €52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year and results in an EBITDA pre1 margin of 3.6%.
The forecast is based on the currently existing assumption that the Ukraine conflict will not have a significant impact on the business development of Medios. In addition, the outlook takes into account potential future risks from continued high inflation and supply bottlenecks, as well as one-off costs that will be incurred in the context of the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group and the completion and commissioning of the new laboratories in Berlin in the 2022 financial year.
Two key performance indicators for measuring the operating business success
The Annual Report 2021 of Medios AG is available for download on the Investor Relations website.
1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and M&A activities. EBT pre is additionally adjusted for amortization of the customer base and goodwill.
Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
www.medios.ag
