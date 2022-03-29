



Press Release



Medios AG: Record year 2021 and positive outlook for 2022

Significant increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year



Still significant growth expected for the 2022 financial year



Berlin, March 29, 2022 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, today published its Annual Report 2021. Accordingly, consolidated revenue has more than doubled to €1,357.4 million (previous year €626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the operating result increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to €38.4 million (previous year €15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to €32.3 million (previous year €12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between €1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between €38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between €31.0 and 32.0 million.

The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH and to continued organic growth.

Both operating segments record strong EBITDA pre1 margin increase



The Pharmaceutical Supply segment achieved revenue growth of 129.4% to €1,294.5 million in the 2021 financial year (previous year €564.3 million). The main reason for the strong growth was the acquisition of Cranach Pharma and the associated supply of new customers as a result of the extension of the Medios partner network, as well as the further expansion of the product range. The segment"s EBITDA pre1 increased by 249.3% to €33.7 million (previous year €9.6 million) with an EBITDA pre1 margin of 2.5% (previous year 1.6%). EBT pre1 increased by 272.7% to €30.5 million (previous year €8.2 million).

The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of €62.2 million in the 2021 financial year, slightly above the previous year"s figure (previous year €61.9 million). This development is due to strategic reasons, as Medios focuses on higher-margin products in this segment, most of which have lower prices. Consequently, the segment"s EBITDA pre1 increased by 33.5% to €7.9 million (previous year €5.9 million) and EBITDA pre1 margin from 9.0% to 10.6%. EBT pre1 increased by 43.1% to €6.8 million (previous year €4.7 million).

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "The year 2021 was a full success for us. For 2022, we continue to expect significant growth, in particular due to the NewCo Pharma Group acquired in January. Our goal is to realize synergy effects from our acquisitions, further expand our manufacturing capacities and broaden our product portfolio. In addition, we intend to continue our M&A activities in order to further improve our profit margin sustainably. Therefore, we are also considering growth opportunities abroad and the establishment of further business units in the future."

Positive outlook for the 2022 financial year



With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group, Medios significantly strengthens the Patient-Specific Therapies segment and expects this to lead to a significant and sustainable increase in the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios expects continued dynamic organic growth due to the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs and the planned further innovations in the area of patient-specific therapies.

In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the range of €1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of €52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year and results in an EBITDA pre1 margin of 3.6%.

The forecast is based on the currently existing assumption that the Ukraine conflict will not have a significant impact on the business development of Medios. In addition, the outlook takes into account potential future risks from continued high inflation and supply bottlenecks, as well as one-off costs that will be incurred in the context of the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group and the completion and commissioning of the new laboratories in Berlin in the 2022 financial year.

Two key performance indicators for measuring the operating business success



With revenue and EBITDA pre1, the system of key figures for managing the business success of Medios AG has comprised only two financial key figures for strategy and decision-making as well as for measuring the operating business success since January 1, 2022.



Key financials (IFRS)













in € million



2021



2020



∆ in %

Consolidated revenue



1,357.4



626.5



116.7

Pharmaceutical Supply



1,294.5



564.3



129.4

Patient-Specific Therapies



62.2



61.9



0.6

Services



0.6



0.4



58.8

EBITDA pre1



38.4



15.1



155.3

Pharmaceutical Supply



33.7



9.6



249.3

Patient-Specific Therapies



7.9



5.9



33.5

Services



-3.2



-0.5



503.0

EBT pre1



32.3



12.0



169.7

Pharmaceutical Supply



30.5



8.2



272.7

Patient-Specific Therapies



6.8



4.7



43.1

Services



-5.0



-0.9



427.0

Cashflow from operating activities



61.5



-38.1



-261.4



The Annual Report 2021 of Medios AG is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and M&A activities. EBT pre is additionally adjusted for amortization of the customer base and goodwill.

-------------------



