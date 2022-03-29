DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE: Sonja Lilienthal appointed new Chief Investment Officer to foster execution of MGI"s M&A strategy
2022. március 29., kedd, 10:00
Media and Games Invest SE: Sonja Lilienthal appointed new Chief Investment Officer to foster execution of MGI"s M&A strategy
March 29, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has appointed Sonja Lilienthal as new Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") starting April 01, 2022.
As CIO, Sonja will help to build one of the leading advertising software platforms with proprietary first-party gaming content by executing MGI"s M&A strategy together with her team, in addition to the company"s organic growth initiatives and innovations.
Sonja brings a wealth of experience in M&A having spent more than 20 years in Investment Banking. Prior to joining MGI, she has worked for Rothschild & Co since 2007, most recently as Managing Director. Previously she has worked for Deutsche Bank and Lazard. Sonja holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Philipps-University of Marburg in Germany.
MGI has clear strategic targets to further strengthen its operating business thereby creating significant value for shareholders. Both markets, media and games, continue to offer a broad range of acquisition opportunities and these opportunities are also to be leveraged in 2022.
"We are pleased that we were able to gain a very experienced M&A expert with Sonja and are looking forward to working together on the realization of our ambitious goals in the scope of our Vision 2025.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI.
"I am excited to join the MGI Group to support the Vision 2025 of becoming one of the top 5 advertising software platforms in the world. The company has shown an impressive organic growth in the recent years, while also M&A is an important pillar of the company"s strategy. The focus of the M&A department in the coming years will be on acquiring more demand side platforms as well as mobile games content to further accelerate the MGI Flywheel. With its good access to capital and its "buy, integrate, build and improve" strategy I see MGI as perfectly positioned to take advantage of the current consolidation in the media and games industry", says Sonja Lilienthal, new CIO of MGI.
Responsible parties
The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI"s news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI"s main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.
The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi-se.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1313559
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1313559 29.03.2022
