Media and Games Invest SE: Sonja Lilienthal appointed new Chief Investment Officer to foster execution of MGI"s M&A strategy

March 29, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has appointed Sonja Lilienthal as new Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") starting April 01, 2022.

As CIO, Sonja will help to build one of the leading advertising software platforms with proprietary first-party gaming content by executing MGI"s M&A strategy together with her team, in addition to the company"s organic growth initiatives and innovations.

Sonja brings a wealth of experience in M&A having spent more than 20 years in Investment Banking. Prior to joining MGI, she has worked for Rothschild & Co since 2007, most recently as Managing Director. Previously she has worked for Deutsche Bank and Lazard. Sonja holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Philipps-University of Marburg in Germany.

MGI has clear strategic targets to further strengthen its operating business thereby creating significant value for shareholders. Both markets, media and games, continue to offer a broad range of acquisition opportunities and these opportunities are also to be leveraged in 2022.

"We are pleased that we were able to gain a very experienced M&A expert with Sonja and are looking forward to working together on the realization of our ambitious goals in the scope of our Vision 2025.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI.

"I am excited to join the MGI Group to support the Vision 2025 of becoming one of the top 5 advertising software platforms in the world. The company has shown an impressive organic growth in the recent years, while also M&A is an important pillar of the company"s strategy. The focus of the M&A department in the coming years will be on acquiring more demand side platforms as well as mobile games content to further accelerate the MGI Flywheel. With its good access to capital and its "buy, integrate, build and improve" strategy I see MGI as perfectly positioned to take advantage of the current consolidation in the media and games industry", says Sonja Lilienthal, new CIO of MGI.

