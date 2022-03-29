Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 4. Interim Report



On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21.03.2022 through 25.03.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

21.03.2022

65.000

310,1227

60.000

281,3610

125.000

22.03.2022

70.000

311,5627

65.000

283,0312

135.000

23.03.2022

90.000

308,5641

85.000

281,7560

175.000

24.03.2022

60.000

316,5133

52.010

282,2833

112.010

25.03.2022

95.000

317,5993

55.000

289,7456

150.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 29.03.2022

Linde plc