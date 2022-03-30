DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/finanzberichte/?lang=en

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2022

Address: https://www.smtscharf.com/investorrelations/publications/finanzberichte/?lang=en













Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
