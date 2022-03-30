





29.03.2022 / 19:29







Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Erwerb eigener Aktien - 31. Zwischenmeldung





Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b, Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 29. März 2022. Die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) kauft seit dem 1. September 2021 eigene Aktien über die Börse zurück. Der Rückkauf basiert auf der Ermächtigung der Hauptversammlung vom 31. Mai 2017, insgesamt bis zu 10% eigene Aktien zu erwerben. Der Rückkauf wird in Anwendung der safe-harbor-Regelungen unabhängig und unbeeinflusst von der Gesellschaft durch die Baader Bank AG, München, ausgeführt.



Im Zeitraum vom 28. März 2022 bis einschließlich 29. März 2022 wurden insgesamt 5.640 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:



Datum

Zurückgekaufte Aktien [Stück]

Durchschnittskurs



[Euro]

Volumen



[Euro]

28.03.2022

2.850

99,40526

283.305,00

29.03.2022

2.790

101,14509

282.194,80







Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 29. März 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 184.940 Stück Aktien.



Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



Axel Weber (Leiter Investor Relations)



email: IR@cewe.de



























