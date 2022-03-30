DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2022. március 29., kedd, 19:29
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Im Zeitraum vom 28. März 2022 bis einschließlich 29. März 2022 wurden insgesamt 5.640 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:
Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 29. März 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 184.940 Stück Aktien.
Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
