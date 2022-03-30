Release of a capital market information



CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Share buy-back - 31st Interim Report





Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 29 March 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 29 March 2022 a total of 5,640 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date

Shares bought back [units]

Average price



[euros]

Volume



[euros]

28.03.2022

2,850

99.40526

283,305.00

29.03.2022

2,790

101.14509

282,194.80



The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 29 March 2022 therefore amounts to 184,940 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

