DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2022. március 29., kedd, 19:29
Release of a capital market information
In the period from 28 March 2022 up to and including 29 March 2022 a total of 5,640 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:
The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 29 March 2022 therefore amounts to 184,940 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1314941 29.03.2022
