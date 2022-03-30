DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG shows significant growth in fiscal 2021 and forecasts an ongoing strong growth for 2022e
2022. március 29., kedd, 19:27
Corporate News
ENCAVIS shows significant growth in fiscal 2021 and forecasts an ongoing strong growth for 2022e
Revenue increase by 14% to EUR 332.7 million (2020: EUR 292.3 million)
Operating cash flow increases by 18% to EUR 251.9 million (2020: EUR 212.9 million)
Operating earnings per share (EPS) on new record high of EUR 0.48 (2020: EUR 0.43)
Management Board and Supervisory Board propose an increase of the dividend for 2021 to EUR 0.30 per share (2020: EUR 0.28)
Guidance for 2022e forecast again revenue growth of 14% to more than EUR 380 million
Operating earnings per share (EPS) should increase to EUR 0.51 despite significant higher number of shares outstanding of 160.5 million on average of the year (2020: 144.4 million shares on average of the year)
"The sustainable high availability of our parks as well as the consequent expansion of our portfolio have once again contributed to the accomplishment of our forecasted objectives despite rather subpar meteorological conditions in most parts of Europe in the past year. Due to our portfolio, spread over eleven different countries, we can counterbalance meteorological strengths and weaknesses of various electricity-price-areas and benefit from different market conditions," Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Envcavis AG, underlined the reliability and stability of the several times confirmed guidance of the Group throughout the past year.
The earnings from operating activities (EBIT) also grew by 13% to a total of EUR 149.1 million (previous year: EUR 132.2 million). The EBIT margin of around 45% is fully in line with plan and similar to the year before. Resulting in operating earnings per share (EPS) of 48 euro cents (previous year: 43 euro cents) despite an increase in the number of shares by 6.6 million amounting to an average number of shares throughout the year of roughly 144.4 million. Especially pleasant is the tremendous increase of EUR 39.0 million respectively 18% compared to last year to a total of EUR 251.9 million in operating cashflow which is considerably above plan and above guidance.
The skyrocketed equity ratio of currently 33.2% compared to 26.6% the year before benefits from the new emission of the hybrid convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 250 million at the end of November 2021 that has to be balanced as equity.
Encavis consequently follows its growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025 despite the restrictions in daily life due to COVID-19. Even in these difficult times, the Group feel well positioned to achieve its long-term goals. For the fiscal year 2022 Encavis pursues a growth of about 500 MW of wind- and solar parks that are either already connected to the grid or under construction.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for May 19, 2022. In order to protect the health of the shareholders and employees and to slow down the chain of infection the AGM will take place as a virtual event without the physical participation of any shareholders.
Operating KPIs of Encavis Group
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 4037 85 62 -0
|Fax:
|+49 4037 85 62 -129
|E-mail:
|info@encavis.com
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
|WKN:
|609500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1314935
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1314935 29.03.2022
