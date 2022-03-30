DGAP-News: PNE AG: on course again for success in the 2021 business year
Corporate News
PNE AG: on course again for success in the 2021 business year
- Record year in view of the development and realisation of projects
- Target figures achieved and exceeded
- Tailwind for 2022
Cuxhaven, March 30, 2022 - PNE AG closed the 2021 business year very successfully. The Group"s Annual Report 2021, published today, shows total aggregate output of euro 252.0 million (prior year: euro 151.7 million) as a result of successful operational business developments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amount to euro 32.7 million (prior year: euro 26.3 million) and operating profit (EBIT) to euro 9.3 million (prior year: euro 8.2 million). The basic earnings per share amount to euro 0.33 (prior year: euro 0.02). This means that the guidance for Group EBITDA of euro 24 to 32 million was slightly exceeded.
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG, comments on the excellent business results: "2021 was an exceptionally successful year for PNE AG, both financially and operationally. We increased the output, i.e. wind energy and photovoltaic projects sold, completed or under construction, to over 1,000 MW/MWp and we sold more projects than ever before, including the first photovoltaic projects, at 773 MW/MWp. In addition, we continued to invest significantly in our own portfolio of wind farms and expanded it considerably. And despite the sales and project realisations, our project pipeline was again significantly increased by nearly 1,000 MW/MWp."
Expansion of internally operated wind farms makes progress
"Hidden reserves" created with the establishment of the wind farm portfolio
Project pipeline is growing
There has also been significant progress in the development of photovoltaic projects. Here, the pipeline more than doubled in one year: from projects with a planned capacity of 548 MWp at the end of 2020 to 1,210 MWp at the end of 2021. The markets of Germany, Italy, Romania and the USA have now been joined by France, Canada, Poland and South Africa.
Service business on course
Markus Lesser: "The operational development of the PNE Group shows: in fiscal 2021, we again made good progress in implementing our strategic expansion to become a Clean Energy Provider through our "Scale up" concept and we can now harvest the first fruit. We are on a good and successful path."
