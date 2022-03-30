DGAP-News: USU to equip BWI and German Federal Armed Forces with central IT service management platform
Extensive, long-term framework agreement with eight-figure total volume
Möglingen, March 30, 2022
The Federal Republic of Germany has commissioned BWI GmbH to modernize and reliably and economically operate the German Federal Armed Forces" entire non-military information and communications technology. In conjunction with the LI-12 project, USU emerged successful from a pan-European invitation to tender to create an IT service management (ITSM) platform with the most economical bid. The contract is initially for a term of seven years with an option for extension, and has a total volume worth an eight-figure euro amount. USU is thereby consolidating its leading position on the European ITSM market and as a strategic partner to the public sector.
The aim of the project is to create a harmonized IT service management framework for the German Federal Armed Forces and BWI on a shared ITSM platform, thereby ensuring a sustainable and future-proof ITSM solution. This also includes general processes, transparency, maintenance capability and a focus on the de facto industry standard ITIL. The USU IT Service Management solution will be used, replacing several legacy systems as part of the complex and major project. This will gradually also be rolled out to around 20 other German Federal Armed Forces IT organizations. One of the key requirements is the operation of a "separate ITSM system" with processes that function autonomously.
"We are delighted to have received the contract and the trust of BWI, with whom USU - as a digital transformation partner - will implement one of Europe"s largest ITSM projects," said Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.
