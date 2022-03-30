DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: CFO Change

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: CFO Change


Heidelberg, March 30, 2022 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN DE0007203705) and Prof. Dr Heiner Diefenbach today mutually agreed that he will resign his position as managing director and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2022, and that he will leave the company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Prof. Diefenbach for his slightly more than two years in office. The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.



In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to appoint Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz as managing director of SNP, effective immediately. Prof Grenz will assume the position of interim CFO of SNP until the search for a successor has been successfully completed. Prof. Grenz is an experienced manager and financial expert with a proven track record as CFO and CEO in various companies. Prof Grenz has been advising SNP in financial matters since early 2022. He is therefore already familiar with SNP, its business model and strategy as well as with its finance and business processes.



Contact person at SNP:



Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

E-Mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com










Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
