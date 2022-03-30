DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: CFO Change





30-March-2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc Release

Publication of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

CFO Change

Heidelberg, March 30, 2022 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN DE0007203705) and Prof. Dr Heiner Diefenbach today mutually agreed that he will resign his position as managing director and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2022, and that he will leave the company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Prof. Diefenbach for his slightly more than two years in office. The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to appoint Prof. Dr Thorsten Grenz as managing director of SNP, effective immediately. Prof Grenz will assume the position of interim CFO of SNP until the search for a successor has been successfully completed. Prof. Grenz is an experienced manager and financial expert with a proven track record as CFO and CEO in various companies. Prof Grenz has been advising SNP in financial matters since early 2022. He is therefore already familiar with SNP, its business model and strategy as well as with its finance and business processes.

Contact person at SNP:

Marcel Wiskow



Director lnvestor Relations



Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637



E-Mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com