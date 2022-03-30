





















30.03.2022 / 12:09









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Karim Ahmed Amin Aly

Last name(s):

Khalil



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Energy AG





b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000ENER6Y0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract-based investment obligation)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.78 EUR





49269.38 EUR



20.77 EUR





17446.80 EUR



20.79 EUR





66444.84 EUR



20.77 EUR





2284.70 EUR



20.78 EUR





1724.74 EUR



20.79 EUR





7027.02 EUR



20.79 EUR





4968.81 EUR



20.79 EUR





4594.59 EUR



20.78 EUR





2140.34 EUR



20.79 EUR





2141.37 EUR



20.77 EUR





8744.17 EUR



20.77 EUR





2450.86 EUR



20.78 EUR





4031.32 EUR



20.77 EUR





228.47 EUR



20.77 EUR





19378.41 EUR



20.78 EUR





4592.38 EUR



20.79 EUR





4594.59 EUR



20.77 EUR





5753.29 EUR



20.70 EUR





111303.90 EUR



20.70 EUR





12316.50 EUR



20.70 EUR





62679.60 EUR



20.70 EUR





20700.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.7408 EUR





414816.0800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



