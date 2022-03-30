





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















30.03.2022 / 12:09









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Karim Ahmed Amin Aly

Nachname(n):

Khalil



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Siemens Energy AG





b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000ENER6Y0





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf (in Erfüllung einer anstellungsvertraglichen Anlageverpflichtung)





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

20.78 EUR





49269.38 EUR



20.77 EUR





17446.80 EUR



20.79 EUR





66444.84 EUR



20.77 EUR





2284.70 EUR



20.78 EUR





1724.74 EUR



20.79 EUR





7027.02 EUR



20.79 EUR





4968.81 EUR



20.79 EUR





4594.59 EUR



20.78 EUR





2140.34 EUR



20.79 EUR





2141.37 EUR



20.77 EUR





8744.17 EUR



20.77 EUR





2450.86 EUR



20.78 EUR





4031.32 EUR



20.77 EUR





228.47 EUR



20.77 EUR





19378.41 EUR



20.78 EUR





4592.38 EUR



20.79 EUR





4594.59 EUR



20.77 EUR





5753.29 EUR



20.70 EUR





111303.90 EUR



20.70 EUR





12316.50 EUR



20.70 EUR





62679.60 EUR



20.70 EUR





20700.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

20.7408 EUR





414816.0800 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.03.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



