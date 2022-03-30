DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








30.03.2022 / 12:09




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Karim Ahmed Amin Aly
Nachname(n): Khalil

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf (in Erfüllung einer anstellungsvertraglichen Anlageverpflichtung)


c) Preis(e) und Volumen
















































































































Preis(e) Volumen
20.78 EUR 49269.38 EUR
20.77 EUR 17446.80 EUR
20.79 EUR 66444.84 EUR
20.77 EUR 2284.70 EUR
20.78 EUR 1724.74 EUR
20.79 EUR 7027.02 EUR
20.79 EUR 4968.81 EUR
20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR
20.78 EUR 2140.34 EUR
20.79 EUR 2141.37 EUR
20.77 EUR 8744.17 EUR
20.77 EUR 2450.86 EUR
20.78 EUR 4031.32 EUR
20.77 EUR 228.47 EUR
20.77 EUR 19378.41 EUR
20.78 EUR 4592.38 EUR
20.79 EUR 4594.59 EUR
20.77 EUR 5753.29 EUR
20.70 EUR 111303.90 EUR
20.70 EUR 12316.50 EUR
20.70 EUR 62679.60 EUR
20.70 EUR 20700.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
20.7408 EUR 414816.0800 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

29.03.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73847  30.03.2022 



