DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

2022. március 30., szerda, 12:30















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








30.03.2022 / 12:27




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Weyrauch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
28.72 EUR 15078.00 EUR
28.78 EUR 56840.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.7674 EUR 71918.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

29/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Carl-Benz-Str. 34

74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen

Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73851  30.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315565&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum