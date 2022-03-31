





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















30.03.2022 / 15:56









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Seguti GmbH, Hannover



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Andreas

Nachname(n):

Prüfer

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Delticom AG





b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005146807





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

3.70 EUR





119617.30 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

3.70 EUR





119617.30 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.03.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



