1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Seguti GmbH, Hannover

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status









Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Andreas
Nachname(n): Prüfer
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Delticom AG


b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005146807


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.03.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.delti.com





 
