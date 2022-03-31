DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Seguti GmbH, Hannover

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Prüfer
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delticom AG


b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005146807


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.70 EUR 119617.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hanover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
