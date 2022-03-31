DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2022. március 30., szerda, 20:06







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








30.03.2022 / 20:06



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022

Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/













30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1316197  30.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316197&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum