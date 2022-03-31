DGAP-AFR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Adler Modemärkte AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.05.2022

Ort: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/













Unternehmen: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Deutschland
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
