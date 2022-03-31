The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 28, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 mar 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

1.002.905,00

1.002.894,97

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

880.773,00

880.773,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

503.636,00

503.630,96

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

9.892,00

9.892,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.235,00

5.234,95

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

39,00

39,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Swap

152.217,00

152.217,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

231,00

231,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

35.741,00

35.741,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.757,00

14.756,85

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

43.554,00

43.553,56

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

107.990,00

107.988,92

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

7.275,00

7.274,93

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

1,00

1,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank AG

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,87 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,08%

2,79%

Voting rights

2,87 %

0,00%

0,00%

0,08%

2,79%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=122222