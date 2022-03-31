DGAP-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Changes in the Management Board of fashionette AG





31-March-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Changes in the Management Board of fashionette AG





Dusseldorf, 31 March 2022. Yesterday evening, Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA), informed the company"s Supervisory Board that due to personal reasons he will resign on 30 September 2022.



The Supervisory Board will promptly discuss and decide on a solution for finding the successor.



fashionette AG



Investor Relations



Irina Zhurba

ir@fashionette.com



Lierenfelder Strasse 45 | 40231 Dusseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com



Public Relations



Stefanie Küppenbender

presse@fashionette.de



Lierenfelder Strasse 45 | 40231 Dusseldorf | Germany

corporate.fashionette.com







31-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

