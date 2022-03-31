DGAP-Adhoc: Änderungen im Vorstand der fashionette AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Änderungen im Vorstand der fashionette AG


31.03.2022


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Änderungen im Vorstand der fashionette AG


Düsseldorf, 31. März 2022. Daniel Raab, CEO der fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA), hat gestern Abend den Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft darüber informiert, dass er sein Amt aus persönlichen Gründen zum 30. September 2022 niederlegen wird.



Der Aufsichtsrat wird zeitnah über eine Nachfolgelösung beraten und entscheiden.



