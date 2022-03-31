DGAP-News: The CEO of fashionette AG, Daniel Raab, has informed the company"s Supervisory Board that he will step down by the end of September 2022
2022. március 31., csütörtök, 07:02
The CEO of fashionette AG, Daniel Raab, has informed the company"s Supervisory Board that he will step down by the end of September 2022
Daniel Raab explained: "The decision was not easy for me after being personally invested and having established a young and dedicated team around me. I value the relationships we have built over the years with our suppliers, customers and business partners, but I think that the start of this new phase for the company is a good time for me to step down."
Daniel Raab is going to actively support the search and transition period to his successor until the end of September 2022. "Stability is very important in times of high geo-political uncertainty; therefore, I want to make sure that the handover is as successful and as smooth as possible," Daniel Raab clarifies.
Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We regret Daniel"s decision. He has a great impact on the company, be it defining the strategy, how we think about assortment growth, category expansion, M&A and strengthening our own brand expertise. We thank Daniel Raab for this great work and look forward to continuing our good cooperation while working on a smooth transition. The Supervisory Board is already in the process of searching for a successor."
fashionette AG is a leading European data-driven e-commerce group for premium and luxury fashion accessories. With its online platforms fashionette.com and brandfield.com, the fashionette group offers not only inspiration, but a curated assortment of premium and luxury handbags, shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, watches, jewelry and beauty products from more than 300 brands, including own brands. Reinforcing more than ten years of fashion accessory experience, fashionette AG developed a compelling proprietary IT and data platform using cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to all women in Europe. For more information about fashionette AG, please visit corporate.fashionette.com or the online platforms www.fashionette.com and www.brandfield.com.
Investor Relations
Public Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Lierenfelder Straße 45
|40231 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1316235
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1316235 31.03.2022
