Gruenwald (March 31, 2022/07:46) - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (the "Group", ISIN: DE000A2YN371 Duesseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) announces its revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year. The management board expects revenues to range between € 33.0 million and € 43.0 million for the 2022 financial year. This guidance exceeds the current market expectation of € 32.0 million (arithmetic mean of analysts" estimates published up to March 30, 2022, median: € 32.5 million).

The Group"s revenue guidance is based on already favorable wind conditions combined with high electricity prices in January and February 2022, as well as the possibility of continued high electricity prices. From the perspective of the Group, particularly the electricity prices in Poland and Germany generate a significant revenue potential. However, electricity prices are currently subject to substantial volatility, leading to the wide range of revenue expectations.

