DGAP-News: MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales
2022. március 31., csütörtök, 08:00
Press Release
MPC Capital appoints Christian Schwenkenbecher as Head of Sales
Hamburg, 31 March 2022 -- MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse SCALE, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) is strengthening its sales division. On April 1, 2022, Christian Schwenkenbecher will take up his position as Head of Sales at the Hamburg-based asset and investment manager.
Christian Schwenkenbecher has many years of experience in the field of finance and consulting, including ten years in investment banking at Bankhaus Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe. Most recently, he was in charge of sales activities in the London branch of Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe.
"We are very pleased that with Christian Schwenkenbecher we have gained an experienced head with an excellent network in the institutional environment," says Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital AG. "We are seeing a steadily increasing demand for investments in real assets, especially in connection with the global energy transition. Together with Christian Schwenkenbecher, we will further expand our relationship with international investors in order to accompany this development in the best possible way."
