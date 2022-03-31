DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

2022. március 31., csütörtök, 14:21















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








31.03.2022 / 14:19




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights, ISIN: DE000A3MQDR1


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 19,825 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2021


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














31.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73891  31.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316853&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum