DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
2022. március 31., csütörtök, 16:02
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from March 25, 2022 until and including March 30, 2022, a number of 66,799 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of March 25, 2022 until and including March 30, 2022 amounts to 66,799 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE has been carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
We have completed our share buyback programme, based on the resolution of March 23, 2022, early within the published acquisition period from January 3, 2022 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2022 (latest possible acquisition date).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1317019 31.03.2022
