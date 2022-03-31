DGAP-NVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. március 31., csütörtök, 17:00







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








31.03.2022 / 17:00



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

109852548














31.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1316959  31.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316959&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum