DGAP-News: MBB SE proposes dividend increase to €1.98 per share
2022. március 31., csütörtök, 19:12
MBB SE proposes dividend increase to €1.98 per share
Berlin, 31 March 2022 - The Board and Executive Management of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to propose an increase in the base dividend from €0.88 to €0.99 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on 10 June 2022. In view of the successful IPO of MBB subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk last year, an additional dividend of €0.99 per share will be proposed on top of the base dividend. In total, the dividend would thus amount to €1.98 per share or an anticipated total of €11.5 million.
In addition, MBB acquired treasury shares in the amount of €11.3 million in 2021. As part of the current share buyback programme, € 2.6 million in treasury shares have already been acquired in 2022.
The Annual Report 2021 was published today at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Executive Management
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Court of Registration
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1317387
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1317387 31.03.2022
