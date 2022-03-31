DGAP-News: MBB SE proposes dividend increase to €1.98 per share

2022. március 31., csütörtök, 19:12







DGAP-News: MBB SE


/ Key word(s): Dividend






MBB SE proposes dividend increase to €1.98 per share








31.03.2022 / 19:12




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MBB SE proposes dividend increase to €1.98 per share



Berlin, 31 March 2022 - The Board and Executive Management of MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) today decided to propose an increase in the base dividend from €0.88 to €0.99 per share at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on 10 June 2022. In view of the successful IPO of MBB subsidiary Friedrich Vorwerk last year, an additional dividend of €0.99 per share will be proposed on top of the base dividend. In total, the dividend would thus amount to €1.98 per share or an anticipated total of €11.5 million.



In addition, MBB acquired treasury shares in the amount of €11.3 million in 2021. As part of the current share buyback programme, € 2.6 million in treasury shares have already been acquired in 2022.



The Annual Report 2021 was published today at www.mbb.com.

 



MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com



Executive Management

Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr. Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler



Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458















31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Strasse 34

10719 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1317387





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1317387  31.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317387&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum