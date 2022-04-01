





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















01.04.2022 / 10:51









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Rolf

Nachname(n):

Elgeti

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

28.2000 EUR





5442.6000 EUR



28.4000 EUR





6475.2000 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

28.3100 EUR





11917.8000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

31.03.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



