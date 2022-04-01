





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















01.04.2022 / 10:51









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Rolf

Last name(s):

Elgeti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.2000 EUR





5442.6000 EUR



28.4000 EUR





6475.2000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

28.3100 EUR





11917.8000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



