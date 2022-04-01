





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Daniel

Last name(s):

Basok



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

hGears AG





b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3CMGN3





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

17.90 EUR





71.60 EUR



18.00 EUR





22950.00 EUR



18.10 EUR





724.00 EUR



18.20 EUR





3640.00 EUR



18.30 EUR





8838.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

18.0942 EUR





36224.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



