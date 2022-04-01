DGAP-DD: hGears AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Basok

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

hGears AG


b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
17.90 EUR 71.60 EUR
18.00 EUR 22950.00 EUR
18.10 EUR 724.00 EUR
18.20 EUR 3640.00 EUR
18.30 EUR 8838.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.0942 EUR 36224.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com





 
