1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Daniel

Nachname(n):

Basok



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

hGears AG





b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CMGN3





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

17.90 EUR





71.60 EUR



18.00 EUR





22950.00 EUR



18.10 EUR





724.00 EUR



18.20 EUR





3640.00 EUR



18.30 EUR





8838.90 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

18.0942 EUR





36224.5000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

30.03.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



