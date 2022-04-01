





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FCR Immobilien AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















01.04.2022 / 14:15







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022



Address:

FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 08, 2022Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

























01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



