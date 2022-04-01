DGAP-AFR: FCR Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

FCR Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2022

Address: https://fcr-immobilien.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG

Kirchplatz 1

82049 Pullach im Isartal

Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de





 
