1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Hirsch



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

technotrans SE





b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0XYGA7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.85 EUR





3884.50 EUR



22.85 EUR





14418.35 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.8500 EUR





18302.8500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

30/03/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



